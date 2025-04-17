David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria

David Beckham melted hearts on social media as he marked Victoria Beckham’s 51 birthday with a touching tribute.
The former captain of the English football team took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a sweet carousel of images along with the Spice Girl alum to celebrate her 51 birthday.
In a post, the first snap from the carousel featured a romantic moment between David and Victoria, embracing and sharing a kiss while standing in a swimming pool.
Another snap from the carousel showed a sweet and relaxed moment between them as they embraced each other against a scenic backdrop of a lake and mountains under a clear blue sky.
The third post showed the family bond as Victoria and David posed alongside their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.
In a slew of of photo, the last two snaps was from Victoria's childhood.
David penned the caption, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife , Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much.”
To note, David and Victoria Beckham got married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland.