Eva Mendes pens sweet note after husband Ryan Gosling's major milestone 

Eva Mendes shared a sweet update on a recent meeting with her Cuban makeup artist, Genevieve Herr.
The 51-year-old former American actress turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 15, to release a video clip alongside her longtime beauty expert.
She began her viral footage with a shot of herself, capturing a few shots of her look created by Genevieve.
The next shot shows the Ghost Rider actress gently hugging her beautician, who has been working with her for over 25 years.
Eva penned a Cuban expression in a caption of her post, to express admiration for her beauty expert, she wrote, "Tremendo Cubanazo! [Tremendous Cuban-ness, or a great Cuban thing]"
"When my Cuban make-up artists of 25 years @genevieveherr meets me to work & play," she added.
This update came after she celebrated her husband, Ryan Gosling's major career milestone with an adorable Instagram post.
The Barbie star previously ran a campaign to get recognition from the Academy Awards for the stunt and action scenes in the films.
His persistent efforts were finally acknowledged by the Oscars management last week, when they announced the official addition of a new category, Best Stunt Design, to the Academy Awards, which will debut in 2028.
The proud wife applauded for her husband on social media, saying, "My man is the F best!"
For those unaware, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling tied the knot in 2022. They also share their two daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.