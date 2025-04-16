Kris Jenner warns Kylie to protect herself amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Kris Jenner is reportedly urging daughter Kylie Jenner to proceed with caution in her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
As per Life and Style, a source shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star are planning to tie the knot but their plans are on hold as they work through financial negotiations and reach a compromise.
“Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée, he’s become this prize that she has to capture,” the insider said.
A source explained, “Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account.”
They continued, “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup.”
The tipster shed light on Jenner’s reckless spending as she “can be extremely impulsive when it comes to her money.”
“She’s by far the most generous out of all the girls, sometimes to the point of being reckless, at least as far as her mom’s concerned,” the source noted.
Revealing the momager's worries on Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship, the source said, “Kris worries she might do something crazy and run off and marry him before they can get this agreement signed,” adding, “That’s why there’s a big rush to get it drawn up.”
The source also assures, “He hasn’t proposed,” just yet, “but it’s being worked on by lawyers so that it will be ready the moment he does. And in the meantime, Kris is reminding Kylie almost daily not to do anything rash.”
To note, Kylie Jenner began dating Timothée Chalamet in April 2023.