Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's solo Coachella appearance

Kim Kardashian has come under fire time for allowing her 11-year-old daughter North West to attend Coachella without her.
Taking to her TikTok account on Sunday, North posted a video showcasing her festival outfit, which included makeup and a designer handbag.
In the video, West, whom Kim shared with ex Kanye West, could be seen dancing with her two pals as she wore a grey hoodie and plaid miniskirt over a pair of long black shorts.
The video met with widespread backlash as many critics felt North was too young for the festival and makeup.
Questioning Kim's parenting decisions in a since-deleted Reddit thread, one critic asked, “Does anyone find it weird that 11-year-old North West is at Coachella?”
In response, one fan penned, “Sorry to sound like a regressive aunty but she's too young to be dressing and putting makeup on like that and forget about Coachella, I wonder what goes in Kim's head when she indirectly lets her daughter act and look like an adult.”
“Kim using Coachella as daycare is so funny to me though,” another added.
While Kim Kardashian was not seen at the festival over the weekend, many other family members, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, were in attendance.