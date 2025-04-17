Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl

Justin Bieber's former inner circle is reportedly growing concerned about the pop star’s well-being, as his rep shuts down swirling claims that he’s drowning in millions of dollars of debt.
As per PEOPLE, an exclusive source shared that the Peaches crooner’s former circle is concerned about the singer.
"He is facing a lot of different demons right now," the source said, adding, "He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business."
The insider went on to say, "People are worried about him."
Notably, It came after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Justin Bieber’s former team member gave insights on his current financial situation.
"Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” the former team member told the publication in an article published on April 16.
The member added, "He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."
According to a source, it is also revealed that Bieber was left with millions of dollars in debt after canceling his Justice Tour in 2022.
However, Justin Bieber rep Bieber slammed the report, saying, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path."
Prior to this Bieber shared multiple self-reflective statements on his social media account.