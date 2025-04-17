Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'

Lorde has shared a snippet of her upcoming new single 'What Was That' in new video

Lorde confirms new single What Was That to release soon
Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'

Lorde has announced her highly-anticipated musical comeback with the release of the new single What Was That.

Turning to social media platforms on Wednesday, April 16, the Royals singer shared few seconds from her upcoming track as she noted, "My new song What Was That. Out soon."

The audio was accompanied by the song's cover art, taken by American photographer Talia Chetrit, in which Lorde could be seen wearing a red shirt as her face drips with what appears to be sweat.

This marks the 28-year-old singer first single in four years as her last release was her third studio album Solar Power in August 2021.

Previously, in a voice note to fans, she teased about her come back as she noted, "I just wanted to say it, because everything is about to change."

Last week, the Ribs singer also went public with her new TikTok account, making her first post being of her walking through Washington Square Park, New York City.

The social media post was accompanied with snippet from her new song.

In the clip, the song's lyrics were, "Since I was 17, I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?"

Much to fans delight, Lorde has been quite active in recent weeks as she appeared as a special guest at Coachella for Charli xcx's main stage set on Saturday, April 13.

Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle

Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday

Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway

United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl
Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Demi Moore gives sweet nod to Mikey Madison for winning 2025 Oscar
Demi Moore gives sweet nod to Mikey Madison for winning 2025 Oscar
Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Jessica Alba shares emotional health update after painful leg injury
Jessica Alba shares emotional health update after painful leg injury
‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage announces death of beloved family member
‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage announces death of beloved family member
Eva Mendes pens sweet note after husband Ryan Gosling's major milestone
Eva Mendes pens sweet note after husband Ryan Gosling's major milestone
Kris Jenner warns Kylie to protect herself amid Timothée Chalamet romance
Kris Jenner warns Kylie to protect herself amid Timothée Chalamet romance