Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'

Lorde has announced her highly-anticipated musical comeback with the release of the new single What Was That.
Turning to social media platforms on Wednesday, April 16, the Royals singer shared few seconds from her upcoming track as she noted, "My new song What Was That. Out soon."
The audio was accompanied by the song's cover art, taken by American photographer Talia Chetrit, in which Lorde could be seen wearing a red shirt as her face drips with what appears to be sweat.
This marks the 28-year-old singer first single in four years as her last release was her third studio album Solar Power in August 2021.
Previously, in a voice note to fans, she teased about her come back as she noted, "I just wanted to say it, because everything is about to change."
Last week, the Ribs singer also went public with her new TikTok account, making her first post being of her walking through Washington Square Park, New York City.
The social media post was accompanied with snippet from her new song.
In the clip, the song's lyrics were, "Since I was 17, I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?"
Much to fans delight, Lorde has been quite active in recent weeks as she appeared as a special guest at Coachella for Charli xcx's main stage set on Saturday, April 13.