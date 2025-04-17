Princess Kate, Prince William gear up for reunion with King Charles

Princess Kate and Prince William are gearing up for an anticipated reunion with King Charles, as the royal family prepares to come together for upcoming family and official engagements.
As per GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with the British monarch and the Queen will reunite for Easter celebrations this weekend.
The Royal family is set to gather at St George's Chapel.
On April 11, Buckingham Palace shared that the Easter Matins service will take place at Windsor Castle on April 20.
The palace confirmed that the King and Queen would be joined by other members of the Royal Family.
At the Easter service the extended members of the Royal Family, including the King's nieces Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall will also mark their attendance.
Previously, Prince William and Kate attended the service with their three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
Notably, the Wales family did not attend last year’s Easter service, as it came soon after the Princess shared her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video message.
To note, William and Kate are currently taking a break from public duties to enjoy the Easter school holidays with their children.