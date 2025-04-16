‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage announces death of beloved family member

Iain Armitage, who rose to fame with his role in Young Sheldon, has made a somber announcement about the death of his beloved family member.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the 16-year-old actor revealed that his grandfather Richard Armitage had passed away.
“I am heartbroken to share with you that my extraordinary grandfather died on Sunday. He was my hero and I adored him. Richard L Armitage April 26, 1945-April 13, 2024,” he began the lengthy caption.
Alongside the note, Armitage shared a carousel of photos of them together from over the years.
He further added, “I don’t even know how to begin to tell you about my grandfather, but one of his most significant achievements was helping to save the lives of over 30,000 people when evacuating South Vietnam in 1973.”
“I think he knew everything. I am endlessly proud to be his grandson, and I’m glad he knew it. I already miss your terrible jokes and I will miss and love you forever, Dad A,” Armitage added.
Iain Armitage's followers were quick to offer their thoughts and prayers for the Young Sheldon star and his family.