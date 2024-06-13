P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert

P!nk has surprised her fans by sharing the UNSEEN clips of her successful concert amid health concerns.
The Just Give Me a Reason crooner had food poisoning before her concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, but it didn’t stop her from giving an electrifying performance.
On Thursday, P!nk posted a video clip of behind-the-scenes compilation of her successful show.
In one clip, she can be seen practising a stunt mid air while in the next clip she was greeting fans.
The video also shows P!nk making a quick prayer with her dance team saying,"Thank you for bringing us together and keeping us together. And thank you for brining us back together."
She captioned the post, “WE’RE BAAAAAAACK! Thanks for having a wale (smiley face emoji) of a time with me, Cardiff!!! London, you’re next #SummerCarnival2024.”
In one shot, the Just Like Fire hitmaker was singing in a dazzling silver outfit, while her fans were mesmerised by her performance.
Soon after she dropped the unseen seen footage of her show, P!nk’s flooded the comment section to show their support.
Earlier this week, P!nk went public about her health concerns and shared that she will continue the UK tour despite food poisoning.