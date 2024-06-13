Entertainment

P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert

P!nk suffered from food poisoning before her UK concert

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024


P!nk has surprised her fans by sharing the UNSEEN clips of her successful concert amid health concerns.

The Just Give Me a Reason crooner had food poisoning before her concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, but it didn’t stop her from giving an electrifying performance.

On Thursday, P!nk posted a video clip of behind-the-scenes compilation of her successful show.

In one clip, she can be seen practising a stunt mid air while in the next clip she was greeting fans.

The video also shows P!nk making a quick prayer with her dance team saying,"Thank you for bringing us together and keeping us together. And thank you for brining us back together."

She captioned the post, “WE’RE BAAAAAAACK! Thanks for having a wale (smiley face emoji) of a time with me, Cardiff!!! London, you’re next #SummerCarnival2024.”

In one shot, the Just Like Fire hitmaker was singing in a dazzling silver outfit, while her fans were mesmerised by her performance.

Soon after she dropped the unseen seen footage of her show, P!nk’s flooded the comment section to show their support.

Earlier this week, P!nk went public about her health concerns and shared that she will continue the UK tour despite food poisoning.

Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana

Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie
Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out

Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert

P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert

Entertainment News

P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s ‘serious’ relationship
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's audio invitation leaked amid marriage rumors
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Kate Winslet reminisces ‘Titanic’ intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘definitely over’
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev reflects on fatal incident
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Céline Dion gushes over late husband amid health battle
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Miley Cyrus talks secret ‘friendship’ with Rihanna, Beyoncé
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spills about her leisure time activities
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album