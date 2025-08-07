Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez faces big snub amid her Turkey tour

The 'This Is Me... Now' singer is currently on her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour

Jennifer Lopez faces big snub amid her Turkey tour
Jennifer Lopez faces big snub amid her Turkey tour

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly denied entry into a Chanel store in Paris after security guards failed to recognize the global superstar, despite her high-profile presence at Fashion Week.

On Monday, the This Is Me… Now singer was refused entry into a Chanel store at Istinye Park in Istanbul, Turkiye after security “failed to recognise her.”

Following her rejection at the high-end Chanel boutique, J.Lo reportedly indulged in a lavish shopping spree next door.

She was wandering around the shopping centre and tried to enter the branch before a guard told her “We're full.”

Lopez was reportedly calm after the snub as she said “Okay, no problem”, before walking into another store.

According to Turkish media, The Mother starlet was later welcomed into Celine and Beymen where she spent the cash.

In obtained pictures, she was spotted in a glamorous pink co-ord and chunky stylish sunglasses as she was surrounded by her security team.

An insider shared about the incidents, “Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented but it's been hard for her to find a label who she is on the same page with.”

After realizing their mistake, Chanel invited her back, an offer Lopez reportedly declined.

The label eventually recognized her and extended an invitation to return, which she refused.

To note, Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour which has seen her perform some raunchy dance moves.

You Might Like:

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for more than a year

Jennifer Aniston's new outing with Jim Curtis sparks health concern

Jennifer Aniston's new outing with Jim Curtis sparks health concern
The 'Friends' alum was seen in a soft smile with Jim Curtis in NYC

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on shocking bedroom deal breaker in interview

Brad Pitt spotted on film set just hours after mother Jane’s death at 84

Brad Pitt spotted on film set just hours after mother Jane’s death at 84
'Troy' star was seen on the set of his latest project 'The Continuing Adventures Of Cliff Booth' in Gardena

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline teases 'deeply personal' revelations in bombshell memoir

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband
Kelly Clarkson postponed Las Vegas shows to take care off 'ill' ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans
Selena Gomez 'excited' to marry her fiancé Benny Blanco after one year of relationship

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance speculations with their secret dinner date last month