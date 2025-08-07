Brad Pitt paid low-key tribute to late mother weeks before her tragic death

Weeks before her tragic death, Brad Pitt paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother Jane Etta Pitt that nearly went unnoticed.
However, after her death was announced this week, the previously low-key tribute emerged online, featuring the Fight Club star expressing his love for his mom.
To promote his recent sports film, F1, Brad made an appearance on the Today Show in June 2025, where he beamed while addressing his mother directly.
Speaking to the anchor Savannah Guthrie, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star said, “I’ve got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” before flashing a bright smile as he waved to the camera.
“To Jane Pitt. Love you mom,” he affectionately added.
The Troy actor’s low-key tribute came just over a month before his mum’s sad demise on Wednesday, August 6.
Jane’s death was announced by Brad Pitt’s niece, Sydney, who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.
"My sweet Grammy. We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote.
Sydney continued, "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don’t know how we move forward without her.”
She concluded the tribute expressing that that they were truly blessed to have Jane and that she knows that her grandma lives on “through each of us."
Meanwhile, just a day after facing the major loss, Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his upcoming film, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth in Gardena, Los Angeles.