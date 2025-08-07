Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez teases exciting ‘surprises’ in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ S2

The Rare Beauty founder announces her return and release dates of the second season of ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez teases exciting ‘surprises’ in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ S2


Selena Gomez is “coming back” to spellbind fans!

On her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 7, the Rare Beauty founder reposted Disney Wizards Series’ post featuring first look at the highly anticipated Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2.

The Only Murders in the Building actress built hype among fans by announcing that she will be returning in the upcoming season and excitedly teased new “surprises.”

“This season I’m coming back and dropping some surprises,” the Sunset Blvd singer teased.

In the post, Disney announced the release dates of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2, stating, “Back with more magic than ever. Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is coming to #DisneyChannel on September 12 and #DisneyPlus on October 8. #WizardsBeyond.”

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

The forthcoming season’s striking poster featured Alkaio Thiele starring as Roman Russo and Max Matenko as Milo Russo, glaring at each other while hiding their wands behind their back. Meanwhile, Janice LeAnn Brown, who plays Bille, sweetly looked into the camera with a magic wand in her hand.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – a spinoff and sequel to 2007’s Wizards of Waverly Place – premiered its first season on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.

In March 2025, the series was renewed for a second season.

You Might Like:

‘The Batman 2’ sets shooting date as Robert Pattinson ready for role

‘The Batman 2’ sets shooting date as Robert Pattinson ready for role
Matt Reeves‘ The Batman sequel is preparing to shoot

Heidi Klum drops scary details about her next Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum drops scary details about her next Halloween Costume
The 'Project Runway' host opened up about her Halloween costume secret

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for more than a year

Jennifer Aniston's new outing with Jim Curtis sparks health concern

Jennifer Aniston's new outing with Jim Curtis sparks health concern
The 'Friends' alum was seen in a soft smile with Jim Curtis in NYC

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on shocking bedroom deal breaker in interview

Brad Pitt spotted on film set just hours after mother Jane’s death at 84

Brad Pitt spotted on film set just hours after mother Jane’s death at 84
'Troy' star was seen on the set of his latest project 'The Continuing Adventures Of Cliff Booth' in Gardena

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline teases 'deeply personal' revelations in bombshell memoir

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband
Kelly Clarkson postponed Las Vegas shows to take care off 'ill' ex-husband Brandon Blackstock