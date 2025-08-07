Selena Gomez teases exciting ‘surprises’ in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ S2

Selena Gomez is “coming back” to spellbind fans!
On her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 7, the Rare Beauty founder reposted Disney Wizards Series’ post featuring first look at the highly anticipated Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2.
The Only Murders in the Building actress built hype among fans by announcing that she will be returning in the upcoming season and excitedly teased new “surprises.”
“This season I’m coming back and dropping some surprises,” the Sunset Blvd singer teased.
In the post, Disney announced the release dates of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2, stating, “Back with more magic than ever. Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is coming to #DisneyChannel on September 12 and #DisneyPlus on October 8. #WizardsBeyond.”
The forthcoming season’s striking poster featured Alkaio Thiele starring as Roman Russo and Max Matenko as Milo Russo, glaring at each other while hiding their wands behind their back. Meanwhile, Janice LeAnn Brown, who plays Bille, sweetly looked into the camera with a magic wand in her hand.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – a spinoff and sequel to 2007’s Wizards of Waverly Place – premiered its first season on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.
In March 2025, the series was renewed for a second season.