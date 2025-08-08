Bianca Censori fulfils stepmom role for Kanye West’s kids with Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori steps into stepmom role for Kanye West’s kids with ex Kim Kardashian!
On Tuesday, August 6, Ye’s second wife stepped out with three of his four children in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old Yeezy model was spotted getting into a Cadillac Escalade with Kanye and Kim’s daughter Chicago, 7, along with their sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6.
Bianca, who is known for her X-rated fashion, could be seen completely covered up in a demure black attire.
The model looked better than ever in a chic ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve top, capri pants which she paired with Mary Jane heels and a brunette wig.
Meanwhile, Chicago, who walked alongside Bianca to the car, coordinated with her stepmom as she rocked a black bubble skirt and black T-shirt.
Saint and Psalm also followed their leads with two other women who were either friends of the family or the children's nannies.
While the group was in high spirits during the outing, Kanye and his eldest daughter North West were notably absent.
Bianca’s outing comes after a report that Ye has paid her over $3M to maintain his “edgy persona” and remind the world “she's the sexiest woman alive.”
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.