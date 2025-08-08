Eminem makes emotional admission about his struggles with drugs

Eminem has opened up about his past involving drugs and the moment that inspired him to close that chapter of his life.
In 2007, the Lose Yourself rapper experienced a near-fatal overdose, which he discussed in his new documentary, STANS, slated for theatres on Thursday, August 7.
"I got into this viscous cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills' and then your tolerance gets so high you end up overdosing," Eminem said in the film.
The 52-year-old, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers II, recalled feeling like he was going to "die if I don't do something."
However, the moment which changed everything was when he missed a special day of his daughter, Hailie Jade McClintock.
Talking about his daughter, who is now 29, he added, "I had this video that they brought me because I missed Hailie's first guitar recital."
He continued, "The amount of guilt that I felt, I cried when I saw it because I was like, 'Oh my God, I missed that.'"
After missing the recital, Eminem asked himself, "Do you want to miss everything? If you can't do it for yourself... then at least do it for them."
Eminem conquered his addiction and has been sober since April 2008, following which he made his 2009 album Relapse.
In April 2024, Eminem commemorated 16 years of sobriety on Instagram, with a click of him holding a new chip.
STANS, which was named after his 2000 hit track, focuses on the bond "one of the world's most private artists" has with his loyal fanbase.
The documentary features exclusive original interviews with Eminem and never-seen-before footage, showcasing his remarkable journey across his career.
Notably, STANS will be in AMC Theatres from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10. The documentary will be available to stream internationally on Paramount+ later this year.