Selena Gomez shares her fond memory with Zendaya, Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez opens up about starring in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' during her early teenage years

Selena Gomez has reflected on starring in Disney shows alongside fellow stars Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Zendaya.

The Rare Beauty founder starred in Wizards of Waverly Place between 2007 and 2012, Miley played the role of Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana, Demi was featured in Sonny with a Chance, Princess Protection Program and movie Camp Rock.

Meanwhile, Zendaya starred in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

Selena opened up about starring in the hit shows alongside renowned actresses during her appearance on Therapuss podcast.

She told the host, "I was such a huge fan of the channel. I was a huge fan of what they did for our generation, and it was an honor. I wear it proudly. I definitely am not ashamed of being part of the Disney high school experience.”

The Calm Down singer added, “It was all of us, all from the Jonas Brothers, to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato], and then it was Zendaya. It was just so cool to see all the people you so ‘went to school with’ if you will. It’s good to see them all do their thing."

On the work front, Selena will reprise her role in the highly anticipated Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2.

