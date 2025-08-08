Home / Entertainment

Shawn Mendes moves to small village amid romance rumors

Shawn Mendes ignited dating buzz last week during Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival second concert

Shawn Mendes has reportedly moved to a small village in the Cotswolds after sparking romance rumors.

As per The Sun, the Stitches crooner relocated to the scenic region in south-west England, Great Tew.

He seemingly became "talk of the village" after moving out, however, the pop icon "doesn’t get any special treatment" from the locals because of his fame and success.

A source told the media outlet, "We’re awash with stars and now Shawn has started hanging out in Great Tew all the time. The word on the street is that he’s rented a little place here for some peace and quiet before he goes off on his tour.”

The insider added, "No one ever asks him for a selfie so he must be loving the fact he’s left alone. But when he walks into cafes and pubs in the area, heads do turn. Shawn is treated like a normal person too, he doesn’t get any special treatment because he’s famous.”

While sharing more about his life in the small village, the tipster explained, "The last time he was in the cafe, he got a telling-off because he was ordering his food right before the kitchen closed. They told him to hurry up and order."

Shawn's latest move came amid ongoing rumors about his romance with a mysterious woman.

The musician was spotted being cozy with a woman after Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival concert last week.

