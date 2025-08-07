Home / Entertainment

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade quietly end years-long romance

The 'Euphoria' actor and the 25-year-old influencer who have been dating on and off again since 2021

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have officially called it quits after years of an on-and-off relationship.

As per PEOPLE, the Euphoria actor and the 25-year-old influencer who have been dating on and off again since 2021, recently decided to part ways.

Their breakup came over the heels of the speculations about the couple's relationship status.

According to the E! News, Giannulli apparently hinted that they have a smooth boond as she liked a post from the actor's sister Isabella Elordi about his latest project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, on Instagram.

In late 2021, the pair first ignited the dating rumors as they were seen having coffee together in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, just one month after Elordi's split from model and actress Kaia Gerber.

It is reported that sources shared conflicting reports on Elordi and Giannulli's relationship status, with one insider saying they were "casually dating.”

Despite reports, one source denied romantic involvement between them.

In August 2022, Elordi and Giannulli reportedly parted ways but later they patched up as the couple were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023.

They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July.

In July 2023, it was disclosed that Elordi and Giannulli were officially back together as a source noting that they were "getting serious."

