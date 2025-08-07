Jenna Ortega drops special message after ‘Wednesday’ S2 release

Home / Entertainment

Jenna Ortega starrer ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 1 was released on Netflix this week

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday to spark a frenzy among fans!

Just hours after the highly-anticipated season 2 of Wednesday was released, the 22-year-old American actress took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 7, to pen a special message for her admirers.

“Thank you to those who have supported this show in any form,” she penned.

Accompanying the sweet note was a two-slide gallery, featuring the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress’s photos at the New York premiere of her newly-released supernatural mystery comedy TV series.

At the premiere, Ortega stunned in a jaw-dropping backless black gown, with bold makeup that added dramatic flair to her ensemble and took the gothic glam to the next level.

Fans reaction:

On her post, Jenna Ortega received heartfelt comments from fans, who gushed over her iconic look and praised her performance in the thrilling series.

“i’m your huge fan!! thanks for being so incredible as Wednesday!!” wrote one.

Another praised, “I like how she stays in her role until the end.”

“You was so good in the new season! you are perfect for this Wednesday role,” a third admired.

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “So much love Queen Of Darkness.”

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date:

The second part of Wednesday Season 2 is slated to release on September 3, 2025.

