Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out

Lionel Messi reveals Inter Miami will be his last team

  June 13, 2024
Lionel Messi admits ‘there's not a lot of time left’ in his career, revealing that Inter Miami will be his last club.

The star footballer joined Inter Miami last summer after ending his 20-year career in Europe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner told ESPN in an exclusive interview, “I've done this all of my life; I love playing ball. I enjoy the practices and the day-to-day games. Yeah, there's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here (Miami).”

The forward added, “I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I'm aware that there's not a lot of time left. So I have a good time with the club, being lucky having good teammates and friends at my side.”

The Argentinian player is the top scorer for Barcelona with 672 goals. Meanwhile, he has scored 14 goals for Inter Miami.

Talking about his national team, the 36-year-old said, “Argentina is always a favorite and a contender at Copa America as well as in World Cups. We're more of a favorite now because of where we're coming from, having won the last Copa America, the Finalissima, and the World Cup, and because of the group of players we have.”

The last FIFA winner, Messi, will most likely play in his record sixth World Cup in 2026.

Messi asserted, “I'm not there to set any record or to say that I've played in five or six World Cups, no, I never gave much thought to records. It's a great thing to hold records and continue seeking accomplishments, but I wouldn't be at a World Cup just to say that I've been in six of them.”

Sports News

West Indies beat New Zealand to qualify for T20 World Cup Super 8
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Waism Akram slams Pakistan cricket team over T20 World Cup performance
NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style
India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup