Arsenal makes history: Offers £1m for Olivia Smith in major move

Olivia Smith might become the world's first woman athlete to sign a £1m contract in the football world.

The 20-year-old is on her way to make history as Liverpool accepted a world-record offer from Arsenal for the Canada forward.

According to sources, the fee agreed upon by the two English clubs, exceeds the a £900K paid by Chelsea for the USA centre-back Naomi Girma in January.

Smith scored seven times in 20 Women's Super League appearances in her debut season in the English game last term for Liverpool, who finished seventh in the WSL.

She secured almost a third of the team's goals during the campaign.

The multitalented player, who can play as a winger as well as in a central striker role, joined Liverpool for a club-record fee believed to be just over £200,000 in July 2024 from the Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Along with that, Smith has years remaining on her contract with Liverpool; however, Arsenal is prepared to pay a heft sum to secure her services.

Despite Liverpool initially rejecting several offers from numerous clubs for the young Canadian, the Merseyside are ready to receive five times what they paid for Smith 12 months ago.

Arsenal are seeking to strengthen and continue their momentum after winning the Women’s Champions League.

Notably, they have already added Chloe Kelly on a free transfer from Manchester City on the roster and have signed the left-back Taylor Hinds on another free.

