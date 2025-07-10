Iga Swiatek powers into first Wimbledon final with dominant victory over Bencic

Iga Swiatek reached her first-ever Wimbledon final by easily defeating Belinda Bencic on Thursday, July 10.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek defeated Bencic with scores of 6-2, 6-0 on a sunny Center Court.

Swiatek is the only current female player who has made it to a final on all three surfaces in women's Grand Slam events.

With this victory, Swiatek, who powered into her sixth Grand Slam final set up a final match against American Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova, who reached her first Grand Slam final defeated world number Aryna Sabalenka with scores of 6-4 4-6 6-4.

After winning the match, Swiatek expressed, "I am just super excited and proud of myself. Tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I'd experienced everything before but I didn't experience playing well on grass," as per BBC Sports.

The player went on to share, "I feel with my movement and I am serving really well and it is working."

Talking about her upcoming final match, Swiatek said, "I will have to be ready for fast shots for her being proactive but I’m just going to focus on myself and prepare tactically tomorrow."

Also, the final on Saturday, July 12 will be the first-ever match between eight-seeded Swiatek and 13th-seeded Anisimova.

