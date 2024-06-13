Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana

Disney has finally unveiled who is going to take the role of Moana in the upcoming live-action film.
The entertainment giant has announced the name of Catherine Laga’aia, a 17-year- old actress from Sydney, Australia, to play Moana, a courageous oceanic explorer.
Moana Live-Action is a sequel to Moana 2 which is slated to release this year on November 27, 2024.
In an offcial press release on Wednesday, Catherine confirmed her role, expressing, "I'm thrilled to step into this role as Moana has always held a special place in my heart."
Catherine, who herself belongs to the Samoan descent added, “I feel honored to represent the rich culture of Samoa and the wider Pacific Island community, and to inspire young girls who share my heritage."
The cast also includes John Tui, casted as Moana's father, Cheif Tui, Frankie Adams, who will play Moana’s mother, Sina, Rena Owen will portray Moana’s grandmother, Gramma Tala and Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui.
Moana Live-Action is being directed by Thomas Kail, who has also directed Hamilton and is expected to release on July 10, 2026.