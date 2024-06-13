Shahid Kapoor supports wife Mira Rajput’s skincare brand

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  June 13, 2024
Shahid Kapoor has penned a congratulatory note for wife Mira Rajput, on her successful skincare brand launch.

The Kabir Singh star mentioned in the note that her wife has “tirelessly” worked for her skincare brand.

On Thursday, he posted a picture of Mira from the launch event on his Instagram account.

Shahid captioned the post, “Truly you are one of AKIND. I am so proud of you baby. You have worked tirelessly and with quiet belief and today, the dream has come true. I can’t express in words how proud I am of you.”

In the shared picture, Mira was wearing a gorgeous floral dress paired up with red high heels.

He further penned, “Waiting for my hamper so I can pamper me. You have always told me what products to use for my skin so not much has changed (sic).”

In another snap, she was striking a pose beside her skincare products.

Previously, Mira shared the motto behind her skincare brand, "A kind of care. A kind of bliss. A kind of you. Welcome to Akind, because just like you, your skin is one of a kind.”

Shahid and Mira, who share two kids together, exchanged wedding vows in 2015.

