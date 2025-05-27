Tom Cruise reacts to historic box office success of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise is overwhelmed by the incredible success of Mission: Impossible 8!
Turning to Instagram on Tuesday, May 27, the 62-year-old American actor and film producer reacted to the record-shattering box office collection of his newly-released action spy movie.
Delighted by the huge achievement, the Top Gun star penned a heartwarming message in which he expressed sincere gratitude to the whole cast and crew of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and its production house.
Cruise also thanked his die-hard fans for showering the film with love and supporting it.
“This weekend was one for the history books!” he expressed.
The actor continued, “Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios. To every theater and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you.”
“To every one that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support,” added the Jack Reacher actor.
Thanking his fans, Tom Cruise wrote, “And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain.”
He concluded the statement, writing, “Sincerely, Tom.”
Mission: Impossible 8 box office:
Released on May 21, 2025, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has grossed $77.5 million in Canada and the US, and $127 million in other territories, bringing its total worldwide gross to $204.5 million.
Marking a historic moment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, the film made $24.8 million, including $8.3 million from Thursday previews, on the first day of its release.