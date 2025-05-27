Janet Jackson honoured with ICON Award at 2025 American Music Awards

Janet Jackson has been named as an icon at the 2025 American Music Awards.
On Monday, May 26, the five-time Grammy winner received the ICON Award, which is presented to "one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era."
Ahead of receiving the award, Janet heat up the stage as she kicked off her performance with 2001's hit Someone to Call My Lover.
The 59-year-old legend was dressed in a loose-fitting jeans and a white puffer coat, paired with a white tee.
After her set began, she transitioned into a funky rendition of her classic All for You, which included a dance break remix with a striking guitar solo.
Janet Jackson received ICON Award
Following her performance, the Scream crooner was presented with the ICON award by Tasha Smith with a sweet introduction.
Expressing her honest thought about the honour, Janet noted, "I am so so honoured. I am so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon."
She added, "My family, myself, our dream wasn't ever to be famous. We weren't raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, singing and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication."
Addressing the audience, Janet said, "My story, my family's story is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America."
Janet Jackson's performance at this year's AMAs marked her first live performance on television in almost seven years.