Joe Jonas makes sweet confession about ex Sophie Turner after messy split

Joe Jonas recently revealed where he and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, stood years after settling their messy split matters in the federal court.
In a conversation with Jay Shetty's podcast series, Our Purpose, the 35-year-old singer made rare remarks about the Game of Thrones starlet.
During the interview, the Sucker hitmaker said he still shares a "beautiful" bond with his former partner after battling for the custody of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.
The Jonas Brothers member stated, "Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."
"As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them, I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart," the singer-turned-actor added.
He further expressed gratitude for having a supportive ex, especially sharing a complex co-parenting relationship with him.
These remarks of Jonas come a few days after the Joan actress supported him for his new music album, Music For People Who Believe in Love.
Taking to her Instagram stories over the weekend, the 29-year-old English actress shared the screenshot of her Spotify account, featuring Jonas' new album.
She wrote over the image, "Go go @joejonas."
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner relationship timeline:
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner initially sparked dating speculations back in 2016, the same year the singer proposed to the actress.
The couple tied the knot in 2019, after dating for three years. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa in 2020 and their second daughter, Delphine in 2022.
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 and officially parted ways in 2024. Since then, the two have been co-parenting their two daughters.