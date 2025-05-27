2025 American Music Awards full list of winners: Billie Eilish tops Beyoncé, SZA & Gracie Abrams in Stunning Sweep

Billie Eilish is seemingly over the moon after bagging seven American Music Awards trophies home after a year.
SZA, Beyoncé, Eminem, Post Malone, Becky G, and Gracie Abrams were among the big winners at the star-studded event, which took place on Monday, May 26th, at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.
Jennifer Lopez hosted the ceremony with an electrifying performance of her biggest hits from this past year, including 23 songs in six minutes.
During her fierce performance, the Marry Me starlet told the crowd, "Tonight, the spotlight belongs to you because this is the world’s largest fan-voting award show where you decide the winners."
"And this year, yes, there were more votes than ever before," she added.
Despite winning the top prizes at the awards gala, neither Billie Eilish nor Beyoncé attended the show due to their ongoing concert shows.
Billie won seven accolades such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song.
Following is the complete list of winners:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (WINNER)
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx BRAT
Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Kendrick Lamar GNX
Post Malone F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather" (WINNER)
Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Collaboration of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" (WINNER)
Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"
Social Song of the Year
Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"
Djo "End of Beginning"
Doechii "Anxiety" (WINNER)
Lola Young "Messy"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" (WINNER)
Shaboozey 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weekend
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (WINNER)
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx BRAT
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather" (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER (WINNER)
Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?
Post Malone F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"
Luke Combs "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help" (WINNER)
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem (WINNER)
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) (WINNER)
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Gunna one of wun
Kendrick Lamar GNX
Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"
GloRilla "TGIF"
GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow (WINNER)
Favorite R&B Song
Chris Brown "Residuals"
Muni Long "Made For Me"
SZA "Saturn" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G (WINNER)
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny "DtMF"
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"
KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"
Shakira "Soltera" (WINNER)
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel 9 lives
The Marías Submarine
Twenty One Pilots Clancy (WINNER)
Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Green Day "Dilemma"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Linkin Park 'The Emptiness Machine" (WINNER)
Myles Smith "Stargazing"
Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla (WINNER)
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM (WINNER)
ROSÉ
Stray Kids