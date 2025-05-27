Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards full list of winners: Billie Eilish tops Beyoncé, SZA & Gracie Abrams in Stunning Sweep

From Billie Eilish to Gracie Abrams several musicians win top honor during the American Music Awards

  by Web Desk
  • |

Billie Eilish is seemingly over the moon after bagging seven American Music Awards trophies home after a year.

SZA, Beyoncé, Eminem, Post Malone, Becky G, and Gracie Abrams were among the big winners at the star-studded event, which took place on Monday, May 26th, at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez hosted the ceremony with an electrifying performance of her biggest hits from this past year, including 23 songs in six minutes.

During her fierce performance, the Marry Me starlet told the crowd, "Tonight, the spotlight belongs to you because this is the world’s largest fan-voting award show where you decide the winners."

"And this year, yes, there were more votes than ever before," she added.

Despite winning the top prizes at the awards gala, neither Billie Eilish nor Beyoncé attended the show due to their ongoing concert shows.

Billie won seven accolades such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song.

Following is the complete list of winners: 

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (WINNER)

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather" (WINNER)

Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" (WINNER)

Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"

Djo "End of Beginning"

Doechii "Anxiety" (WINNER)

Lola Young "Messy"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" (WINNER)

Shaboozey 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weekend

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (WINNER)

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather" (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER (WINNER)

Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"

Luke Combs "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help" (WINNER)

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem (WINNER)

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) (WINNER)

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Gunna one of wun

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

GloRilla "TGIF"

GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow (WINNER)

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown "Residuals"

Muni Long "Made For Me"

SZA "Saturn" (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G (WINNER)

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny "DtMF"

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"

Shakira "Soltera" (WINNER)

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel 9 lives

The Marías Submarine

Twenty One Pilots Clancy (WINNER)

Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day "Dilemma"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Linkin Park 'The Emptiness Machine" (WINNER)

Myles Smith "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla (WINNER)

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM (WINNER)

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

