Jennifer Lopez sparks wild excitement with thrilling new announcement

The ‘Ain’t It Funny’ singer ignites fan frenzy with an exciting update in her latest social media post

Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to get her fans excited!

With her new Instagram post, the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress took her 248 million fans’ excitement to a whole new level by announcing a thrilling update.

In the update, the Unstoppable starlet surprised her die-hard admirers by unveiling an electrifying Las Vegas residency.

Sharing the dates and venue of the shows, the Ain’t It Funny crooner sparked frenzy among her fans.

“SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT,” announced JLo.

Accompanying the thrilling surprise was a vibrant poster of the upcoming residency.


In the poster, the Atlas actress looked breathtaking in a sparkling, shimmery body-hugging outfit, striking a killer pose.

The vibrant poster also mentioned details of the forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

Fans’ reaction to JLo’s announcement:

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer’s buzz-worthy announcement sparked wild excietement among her fans.

Expressing their delightful reacton, a fan commented, “Yassssssss!!!! Sign me up!”

“I’m so excited!!!” penned a second, while a third wrote, “I know where I’m spending New Years Eve!”

One more expressed, “Omgggg so happy for you! Go kill it out there beaut.”

Meanwhile, a fifth shared, “suddenly my birthday plans for next year will be me at Vegas watching the new residency.”

Jennifer Lopez’s last residency:

JLo’s upcoming residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, comes nine years after her 2016 residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

