Jennifer Lopez delights fans with Las Vegas residency announcement

Jennifer Lopez has set the internet ablaze by announcing Las Vegas residency after cancelling previous concert.
After hosting the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) earlier this week, JLo took to Instagram to share the delightful news.
As per the announcement, the Atlas star will be performing concerts titled Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace later this year.
Jennifer penned, "SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back! I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”
A fan commented, "Super excited for your concerts Jennifer, best of luck."
Jennifer Lopez excited for Las Vegas residency:
Jennifer expressed excitement for returning on stage during a chat with Nikki Glaser for the fall 2024 issue of Interview magazine.
She said, "I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers. I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life.”
The pop icon added, “And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."
The Las Vegas residency is set to run from December 30 to January 3. The Ain't Your Mama hitmaker will then return to Sin City for an additional eight dates in March.