Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez delights fans with Las Vegas residency announcement

Jennifer Lopez announces Las Vegas residency after hosting the 2025 American Music Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Jennifer Lopez has set the internet ablaze by announcing Las Vegas residency after cancelling previous concert.

After hosting the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) earlier this week, JLo took to Instagram to share the delightful news.

As per the announcement, the Atlas star will be performing concerts titled Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace later this year.

Jennifer penned, "SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back! I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”

A fan commented, "Super excited for your concerts Jennifer, best of luck."

Jennifer Lopez excited for Las Vegas residency:

Jennifer expressed excitement for returning on stage during a chat with Nikki Glaser for the fall 2024 issue of Interview magazine.

She said, "I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers. I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life.”

The pop icon added, “And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

The Las Vegas residency is set to run from December 30 to January 3. The Ain't Your Mama hitmaker will then return to Sin City for an additional eight dates in March.

Jennifer Lopez sparks wild excitement with thrilling new announcement
Jennifer Lopez sparks wild excitement with thrilling new announcement
The ‘Ain’t It Funny’ singer ignites fan frenzy with an exciting update in her latest social media post
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes' wedding day niche details come to light
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes' wedding day niche details come to light
'Camp Rock' alum Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes tied the knot in California
Janet Jackson honoured with ICON Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Janet Jackson honoured with ICON Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Janet Jackson performed live on television for the first time since 2018 at 2025 American Music Awards
Barry Keoghan reveals starstruck moment with Ringo Starr ahead of 'Beatles' biopic
Barry Keoghan reveals starstruck moment with Ringo Starr ahead of 'Beatles' biopic
'Saltburn' star shared the details of his encounter with the 84-year-old icon
Brooklyn Beckham may ‘lose family’ over Prince Harry, Meghan friendship
Brooklyn Beckham may ‘lose family’ over Prince Harry, Meghan friendship
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz received warning over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's friendship
Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards
Billie Eilish breaks silence on becoming top winner at the 2025 American Music Awards
Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films
Jackie Chan makes surprising admission about stunt double in films
Hong Kong star Jackie Chan has paired up with Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang for upcoming 'Karate Kids: Legends'
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback
'This Is Me…Now' singer performed 23 songs in six minutes, including her 2012 hit 'Dance Again'
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart gets emotional as kids present him Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart received a coveted honour at the 2025 American Music Awards
Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show
Shakira's fans react to her shocking fall during Montreal show
Colombian superstar Shakira is currently on her seventh concert Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swift slams 'Reputation' announcement rumours by skipping AMAs
Taylor Swift disappoints fans by skipping the 2025 American Music Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Defence requests to ignore Kid Cudi testimony
American rapper Kid Cudi dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in 2011