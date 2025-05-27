Entertainment

Janet Jackson celebrates AMAs Icon award with heartfelt message: 'So honored'

The 'Scream' hitmaker received an icon award during the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Janet Jackson recently expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving the Icon accolade during the 2025 American Music Awards ceremony.

The 59-year-old critically known musician was presented with the biggest trophy of the star-studded event with heartfelt praise from presenter Tasha Smith, who showered praise on the singer for her tireless efforts in the industry.

While accepting the honor, Jackson emotionally began her speech, stating she doesn’t "consider" herself an icon.

"I am so, so honored, I’m so grateful. I mean no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon," before adding, "My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous, we weren’t raised like that."

The Scream hitmaker continued, "We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication."

She additionally reflected on her family’s story, calling it a "true American story" the one thing that she only hoped for an inspiration for others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed.

Janet Jackson performs iconic track Control during AMAs:

The Grammy-winning singer also performed on her iconic track, Control, during the star-studded event. 

Shortly after, Jackson launched into a rendition of Someone to Call My Lover, which reentered the pop cultural zeitgeist in recent months after going viral on TikTok. 

For those unaware, Janet Jackson released her superhit track, Someone to Call My Lover, in 2001.  

