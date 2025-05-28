Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-assistant Capricorn Clark testifies in his explosive trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant, Capricorn Clark, recently testified in his ongoing explosive trafficking trial.
In the recent court proceeding, the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-employee reportedly took a stand and made bombshell claims against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who has been behind bars since September 2024.
In the last week's case proceedings, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified about his alleged relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, who has been cheating on Diddy along with him.
Clark, who was the eyewitness of the incident, recounting the details of the sexual assault occurred in December 2011.
The former employee said she saw the rapper without clothes through a hotel's peephole, when she was beating Cassie back in 2011.
At the time, the 55-year-old American Music Record Producer found out that his ex-flame was cheating on him with Kudi.
The ex-worker stated when she opened the door of their room, the father-of-seven was holding a gun and was gazing at Cassie as if he wanted to kill her.
"He was livid, furious, mad at me," she recalled before adding that Diddy stormed to her and began confronting her, and said, "Why didn’t you tell me?"
She later alleged that her ex-boss ordered her to spill information about Cassie's boyfriend, Kudi.
"Get dressed, we're going to go kill" him, Clark testified.
She further said, "I had never seen him with a weapon I had never seen him making me do something like this."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious charges:
For those unaware, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing serious charges including, sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution since last year.
His high-profile case began in Federal Court earlier this month, where his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura first testified for the sexual abuse case.