Miley Cyrus reveals heartbreaking reason behind her limited tours

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker spills on the surprising reason why she tours rarely

Miley Cyrus has revealed a shocking reason why she does not tour often.

The Flowers crooner recently made an appearance on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, where she opened up about the heartbreaking factor that prevents her from touring much.

During the interview, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress revealed that she is suffering from a medical condition that gives her voice a unique texture and tone.

Disclosing about the health issue, Cyrus shared that she has a condition called Reinke’s edema – a voice illness that leads to swelling in the vocal folds due to fluid buildup within the vocal chords.

“It’s a part of my unique anatomy,” stated the More to Lose singer.

She went on to share that because of having a very large polyp (an abnormal tissue growth) on her vocal chord, her voice has developed a unique, raspy tone.

The songstress revealed that due to this unique medical condition, she faces “extreme difficulty” to perform, which is why she is forced to limit her tours.

“[It’s] given me a lot of the tone and texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on,” Cyrus added.

However, despite having difficulty performing, the Hannah Montana starlet embraces her voice open-heartedly, calling it “super unique.”

“My voice always sounded like this. It creates that, like, ultimate vocal fry, and so I do have this blessing of a condition that I live with. My voice is super unique because of it,” Miley Cyrus noted.

Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful:

Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming ninth studio album and is slated to release on May 30, 2025.

