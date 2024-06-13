Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco posts adorable photo of singer: SEE

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spending some quality time as she has returned after attending Cannes Film Festival and filming her upcoming comedy-drama series Only Murders In The Building.
Taking to his Instagram story on June 12, Blanco shared a snap of his sweetheart with a caption ‘she’s back.’
The Love On singer appeared to be relaxing, partly covered in a blanket with her hair tied in a bun.
The couple publicized their relationship on Instagram in December, 2023, and since then are seen to be publicly expressing their love for each other on social media.
In an interview with the Time, Gomez revealed that she had become ‘used to’ of being single and had thought to adopt a child if she stayed single till the age of 35.
“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she said.
“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” the My Mind And Me singer added.
However, when her friendship with the music producer turned into a romantic relationship things changed, as she noted, "It just happens when you least expect it."