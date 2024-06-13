Entertainment

Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco posts adorable photo of singer: SEE

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have finally reconnected after Gomez’s a month-long busy schedule

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunites as he posts a lovely snap: ‘she’s back’
Selena Gomes and Benny Blanco reunite after a month-long distance 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spending some quality time as she has returned after attending Cannes Film Festival and filming her upcoming comedy-drama series Only Murders In The Building.

Taking to his Instagram story on June 12, Blanco shared a snap of his sweetheart with a caption ‘she’s back.’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunites as he posts a lovely snap: ‘she’s back’
Benny Blanco shares a snap of his girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Love On singer appeared to be relaxing, partly covered in a blanket with her hair tied in a bun.

The couple publicized their relationship on Instagram in December, 2023, and since then are seen to be publicly expressing their love for each other on social media.

In an interview with the Time, Gomez revealed that she had become ‘used to’ of being single and had thought to adopt a child if she stayed single till the age of 35.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she said.

“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” the My Mind And Me singer added. 

However, when her friendship with the music producer turned into a romantic relationship things changed, as she noted, "It just happens when you least expect it."

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays

Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback

King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Entertainment News

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Kyle Richards reveals her favorite 'Watch What Happens Live' memory
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Shahid Kapoor supports wife Mira Rajput’s skincare brand
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s ‘serious’ relationship
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's audio invitation leaked amid marriage rumors
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Kate Winslet reminisces ‘Titanic’ intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘definitely over’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev reflects on fatal incident
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Céline Dion gushes over late husband amid health battle