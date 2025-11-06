Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

  By Hafsa Noor
Louis Tomlinson has opened up about Netflix documentary with Zayn Malik for the first time.

Last month, tabloids reported that the One Direction stars had signed a multi-million pound deal to film a new Netflix TV show.

During his latest appearance on Capital Breakfast, the host Chris Stark asked Louis, "My first question from that, I'm assuming you're the better darts player. You strike me as the better player."

The singer respond without wasting any minute, "It goes with out saying.”

The Bigger Than Me singer expressed excitement about upcoming gig with Zayn, "It's been fun, can't really talk too much about it, you'll have to deal with the breadcrumbs that you've been given for now, but I'm excited about it, there's not much like that, I don't think so. Yeah."

He didn't share much about his project with Zayn, but he did open up about his upcoming album How Did I Get Here?

Louis noted, "I definitely wanted - this whole campaign is as a whole - I wanted it to feel like a level up, and I wanted it to feel like I was pushing myself creatively in every way. So I wanted it to be a bit weird, Lemonade, and a little bit trippy.”

To note, How Did I Get Here? is set to release in Janurary 2026.

