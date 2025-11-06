Entertainment

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

  • By Hania Jamil
'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

Percy Jackson is back to fight monsters and protect his home!

On Thursday, November 5, Disney+ dropped the trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2, which is based on Rick Riordan's bestselling book series.

The second instalment follows the plotline of the series' second book, titled The Sea of Monsters, with the trailer starting with Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) narrating his nightmares about the inevitable future or where he sees his own death.

He's at home in NYC when the trailer starts, and things get exciting when Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) rushes to him, asking, "You didn't have the dream?"

"About Grover?" he asks, recalling his own ominous dream about his best friend and protector (Aryan Simhadri); however, the dream Annabeth is referring to was about Camp Half-Blood, which is under attack.

When Percy, Annabeth and Percy's cyclops half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer), arrive at Camp Half-Blood, they see Luke (Charlie Bushnell) poisoning the tree, which Zeus turned into Thalia and protects the camp's borders from mythical threats.

The trailer ends as Percy and his friends face the dangers of the Sea of Monsters, and he declares, "I'm not gonna let some stupid monsters stand in my way."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 sees the return of several guest stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glynn Turman, and Virginia Kull.

Courtney B. Vance has also joined the cast as Zeus, taking over from the late Lance Reddick, who died in March 2023.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is set to premiere its first two episodes on December 10, followed by weekly releases on Wednesdays.

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 trailer here:



