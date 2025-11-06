Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her

The reality star breaks down in tears while revealing a jailed convict 'extremely close to her' has put out a hit on her

  • By Hania Jamil
Kim Kardashian has made a shocking admission about having a hit on her life.

Breaking down in tears in a teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians, the reality star shared that she has allegedly received a terrifying threat while she was preparing for the bar exam.

In the video, Kim could be heard saying, "I am feeling a little overwhelmed. Someone from prison is like, 'This person put a hit on your life'."

In a trailer for the entire series, Kim also noted, "I got a call from investigators, someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."

The mother-of-four could then be seen in her office accepting the horrific news and breaking down in tears.

Notably, the new series was filmed approximately three months before she sat her bar exam. She recently revealed that she is set to become a fully qualified lawyer after receiving the results of her exam.

Kim Kardashian, who has spent years working on prison reform, is expected to go into more detail about the ordeal during the episode, which will air next Thursday, November 13.

