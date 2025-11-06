Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit

Jay-Z has achieved a massive win in a paternity lawsuit filed by a man, Rymir Satterthwaite, claiming to be the rapper's son.
As per the court documents, a California judge granted Jay-Z's motion to dismiss a federal paternity suit filed earlier this year through legal guardian and paralegal Lillie Coley.
Despite repeatedly claiming he's the son of the music mogul, the ruling, which has ended with dismissal with prejudice, means Rymir can no longer file the same lawsuit or request paternity tests from Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, in the matter.
Rymir claimed in court documents that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, was impregnated in the '90s by the Empire State Of Mind rapper, a huge claim which Carter has always denied.
The 30-year-old, who is an aspiring rapper himself, has alleged that his mother Wanda informed him of his dad's identity when he was eight years old.
Prior to her death in 2016, she filed a civil lawsuit in New Jersey seeking child support from Carter, whom she claimed to have had an on/off relationship with.
The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds that it was filed in the wrong state and was not re-filed until Coley and Rymir submitted documents in 2014.
Rymir previously claimed he was withdrawing his federal paternity case, sharing that there was plenty "going on behind the closed doors".
At the time, Jay-Z's attorneys slammed the long-time paternity allegations as "harassment".
In his filings, Rymir noted that he is not suing for child support but rather is seeking reputational and emotional distress damages.
The aspiring musician alleged in the original documents that the Grammy-winning artist "committed fraud upon multiple courts, misrepresented facts, interfered with procedural due process and exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress Plaintiff Rymir's paternity claim."
In May 2023, Rymir filed a court order seeking to force Jay-Z, who is dad to kids Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8, with wife Beyoncé, to take a DNA test.
Notably, the matter became public the following year, in 2015, when documents emerged claiming Carter lied to a New Jersey court to avoid taking a DNA test.