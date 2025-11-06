'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

Netflix has finally released a teaser of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated spinoff of the hit show.
On Thursday, November 6, the streaming giant released the teaser of the animated spinoff on Youtube.
The most-awaited spinoff takes place between seasons 2 and 3, introducing a fresh voice cast for the beloved characters of Hawkins.
“Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,’ an epic new animated series,” the logline read.
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 voice cast:
Instead of main leads of Stranger Things such as Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnap, the Tales From ’85 will introduce newcomers as voice actors.
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt is set to voice Eleven character, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will and Brett Gipson as Hopper.
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producers of the upcoming spinoff along Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.
The Duffer Bros. said in the teaser, “When we started talking about, was there anything else we wanted to do with ‘Stranger Things,’ this was one of our first ideas. The idea was to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon. With animation, there’s really no limits. Eric and his team can go wild, and they have.”
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 release date:
The release date of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has not been announced yet, it might release next year.
First look at Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85: