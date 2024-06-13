Hollywood

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat

Shakira reflected on the killsome period of her life

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Shakira reflected on the killsome period of her life

Shakira has spelled out the “most intense pain” felt by her after numerous troubles came barging through as she filed for divorce from ex-husband of 11 years, Gerard Piqué.

In a fresh interview with Rolling Stones, she said, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.”

“It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. The sensation was so real. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me,” the singer added.

This feeling was well-captured in her 2024 release, Monotonía, where she runs around with a gaping hole in chest after being shot by an old lover in the center.

It was in 2022 that Shakira separated from soccer player Gerard Piqué following excessive news coverage of him cheating on her with a 23-year-old woman, who he’s now dating.

Soon, the media turned their divorce into a “circus,” by storming her house, public appearances, kids, and their school.

At the same time, her 90-year-old father and best friend “suffered a horrific fall,” and successfully pulled through six surgeries after doctors said that he’s probably going to die.

Around then, a complicated legal case on €14.5 million worth of tax evasion also popped up in Shakira’s life.

It ended with her agreeing to hand out a €7.3 million fine and a €432,000 payment “to avoid prison sentence.”

The singer however said that whatever she did was for her two children, who she had with Gerard Piqué.

Looking back at all those difficulties coming at once, Shakira noted, “When it rains, it pours… It was crazy how many things I had to deal with at the same time.”

Now, she has come back roaring with “unbreakable” confidence.

Hollywood News

Brad Pitt ‘paid’ judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie’s victim rights in court
Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour
Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad
Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'
Robert Downey Jr. shares insights into 'The Sympathizer' hair & makeup transformation
'General Hospital' celebrates life of late star Johnny Wactor