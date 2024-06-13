Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat

Shakira has spelled out the “most intense pain” felt by her after numerous troubles came barging through as she filed for divorce from ex-husband of 11 years, Gerard Piqué.
In a fresh interview with Rolling Stones, she said, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.”
“It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. The sensation was so real. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me,” the singer added.
This feeling was well-captured in her 2024 release, Monotonía, where she runs around with a gaping hole in chest after being shot by an old lover in the center.
It was in 2022 that Shakira separated from soccer player Gerard Piqué following excessive news coverage of him cheating on her with a 23-year-old woman, who he’s now dating.
Soon, the media turned their divorce into a “circus,” by storming her house, public appearances, kids, and their school.
At the same time, her 90-year-old father and best friend “suffered a horrific fall,” and successfully pulled through six surgeries after doctors said that he’s probably going to die.
Around then, a complicated legal case on €14.5 million worth of tax evasion also popped up in Shakira’s life.
It ended with her agreeing to hand out a €7.3 million fine and a €432,000 payment “to avoid prison sentence.”
The singer however said that whatever she did was for her two children, who she had with Gerard Piqué.
Looking back at all those difficulties coming at once, Shakira noted, “When it rains, it pours… It was crazy how many things I had to deal with at the same time.”
Now, she has come back roaring with “unbreakable” confidence.