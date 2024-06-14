Jennifer Lopez dating ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has run the course of her love story with Ben Affleck, and now she’s reportedly re-catching flames for ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
According to Daily Mail, some close friends have stated that the singer is rebounding with her past lover despite their marriage being called off after he cheated in 2021.
One friend said, “I don’t think cheating is a deal breaker for her anymore. Alex Rodriguez was always her best match in terms of lifestyle, looks, grooming, and the rest of it.”
“We are not surprised. They were great together. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended,” the insider added.
Since the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are just about to divorce.
On Saturday night, they even had a four-hour-long meeting to finalize the deal on their previously shared mansion, but when will a public statement come if it’s all true?
Addressing this, a Jennifer Lopez source revealed, “She likes to dump news on a Friday. She is a very smart cookie.”
As per that person, the vocalist is waiting for a right time so the news can be tied up with a Vegas commercial or some other type of announcement.