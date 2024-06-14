Jennifer Lopez dating ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after Ben Affleck split

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  June 14, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has run the course of her love story with Ben Affleck, and now she’s reportedly re-catching flames for ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

According to Daily Mail, some close friends have stated that the singer is rebounding with her past lover despite their marriage being called off after he cheated in 2021.

One friend said, “I don’t think cheating is a deal breaker for her anymore. Alex Rodriguez was always her best match in terms of lifestyle, looks, grooming, and the rest of it.”

“We are not surprised. They were great together. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended,” the insider added.

Since the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are just about to divorce.

On Saturday night, they even had a four-hour-long meeting to finalize the deal on their previously shared mansion, but when will a public statement come if it’s all true?

Addressing this, a Jennifer Lopez source revealed, “She likes to dump news on a Friday. She is a very smart cookie.”

As per that person, the vocalist is waiting for a right time so the news can be tied up with a Vegas commercial or some other type of announcement.

Hollywood News

‘House of the Dragon’ already revived for season 3
Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Brad Pitt ‘paid’ judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie’s victim rights in court
Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour
Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad
Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'