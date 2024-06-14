Hollywood

Taylor Swift leaves fans upset with latest Eras Tour announcement

Taylor Swift announced that her Eras Tour will end in December

  June 14, 2024
Taylor Swift has made a shocking announcement about Eras Tour after her successful 100th show in Liverpool.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker announced after performing All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) that her Eras Tour will officially conclude in December.

Her latest update about the tour made Swifties, Taylor’s fans, upset.

Taylor expressed gratitude to her fans and shared that the opportunity she was given doesn't feel “real” to her.

She further added, "Absolutely, that blows my mind. That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been exhausting, all-encompassing, but the most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour."

While celebrating the 100th show, Taylor “acknowledged” how far she came in this musical journey.

The You Belong With Me crooner explained, "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.”

“Like, that's it. And that feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us," she noted.

After she announced the sad news about Eras Tour, her fans got upset and started flooding social media to express their emotions.

