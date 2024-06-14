Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show

Paris Hilton has shared major update on the highly-anticipated reunion show of the reality series, The Simple Life.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Paris dished details about the production of The Simple Life reunion show, which will air on Peacock.
"We are starting production soon,” the House of Wax actress shared.
Paris also expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting with her longtime best friend and co-star, Nicole Richie, noting, “It's going to be iconic. Nicole and I have been best friends since we were 2 so I can't wait to be back together for this.”
“It's gonna be so much fun,” she added.
The new season will feature Hilton and Richie teaming up once again to bring back the same humor and camaraderie that made the original show fans' favorite.
In May, Paris and Nicole announced on Instagram about their upcoming reunion series with a video of them singing their signature "Sanasa" catchphrase with a caption, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."
The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007, followed Paris and Nicole as they took on various blue-collar jobs and unfamiliar tasks.
Moreover, release date and other details of the American hit show are yet to be disclosed.