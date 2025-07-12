Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Shape of You' with Steve Mac in emotional tribute

Ed Sheeran has candidly shared the inspiration behind his iconic rendition, Shape of You, in an emotional tribute to renowned producer Steve Mac.

The Perfect crooner turned to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 11, to drop the unseen glimpses into his recent performance alongside popular rock band Westlife.

Sheeran delivered a spectacular musical performance at the Portman Road stadium for his ongoing homecoming concerts, where he joined the members of the classic pop band.

In the viral footage, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter

The viral footage showed the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter welcoming the members of the band on stage and singing some of their best-selling songs together.

He also scribbled the moving caption while recalling the real reason for writing his song, Shape of You, "The reason I wrote Shape of You was that I wanted to go in the studio with one of the men that was behind Flying Without Wings - @rokstoneprod."

"One of my favourite songs of all time. I used to pretend I was in @westlife when I was like 9. But tonight I get to be a member, playing with Steve and @beogamusic on stage for the homecoming shows at @ipswichtown. Just pure magic," he added.

Sheeran concluded, "Thank you for flying over lads, will never forget that moment."

Ed Sheeran's upcoming projects: 

On the professional front, Ed Sheeran is set to release his eighth studio album, Play, on September 12. 

