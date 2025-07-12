50 Cent mocks Sean Diddy with AI video of baby oil after rapper's trial verdict

50 Cent is seemingly not willing to forget Sean Diddy Combs trial verdict anytime soon!
The 21 Questions hitmaker has taken yet another sharp dig at the controversial rapper with an AI generated video featuring baby oil.
On Friday, July 11, 50 Cent turned to his Instagram account to share a video featuring Diddy walking on a fashion runway wearing a pink dress with Johnson & Johnsons baby oil logo.
50 Cent did not stop there as he stretched the trolling a little too far by using the song Baby Oil Freak off Party in the video.
The hilarious video which left netizens in stitched was captioned, "I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!"
Soon after the video went viral, fans flocked to the comment section to drop rather hilarious reactions.
For the unversed, the joke was referred to a large stalk of baby oil found and confiscated by the FBI while raiding Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami mansions last year.
This AI generated video from 50 Cent came just days after Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial verdict was announced.
As per the case verdict earlier this month, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He was not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.