Michelle Pfeiffer criticises Bill Gates Over ‘Concerning’ FDA approval

The actress Michelle Pfeiffer has launched a rare attack against Bill Gates, criticising him for playing a significant role in contaminating the food supply nationwide.
The 67-year-old actress raised concerns regarding the FDA-approved food tech company Apeel Sciences, calling its edible food supply “concerning” and claiming it is unwashable.
The Scarface actress shared an Instagram reel to her story Thursday that said “organic produce is no longer safe.”
Apeel Sciences, founded in 2012 by James Rogers, was previously backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, securing $1.1 million investment during a funding round.
It is pertinent to mention that the company is no longer affiliated with Gates and is now supported by the company Andreessen Horowitz.
While responding to the criticism, Apeel cofounder Jenny Du told Food & Wine on June 3, 2025, that their spray is neither unwashable nor inedible.
It is made up of natural ingredients, including fruit and vegetable peels that assist in extending the shelf life of produce.
Bill Gates has been advocating food innovation for a longer time, including plant-based meat.
The 69-year-old has invested in several food companies, including Impossible Foods, and Beyond Meat, to minimise methane emissions.