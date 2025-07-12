Blake Lively seeks to block Justin Baldoni’s 'deposition' plan amid legal rift

Blake Lively has raised her concerns as she takes new legal steps to avoid public drama in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl star filed a new motion to move the location of her upcoming testimony in her months-long legal battle in court.
On Friday, July 11, Lively submitted a plea in the New York City court requesting to dismiss an alleged demand of Baldoni and his team.
According to People, the Another Simple Favor actress wrote in her filing that the location for the next case trial should be a safe place, requesting attendees to submit their identification before arriving at the location.
The renowned actress' legal team told the publication, "Ms. Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case."
"Justin Baldoni's lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn, even proposing to sell tickets to a televised deposition at Madison Square Garden," the legal advisors noted.
Justin Baldoni's team requests for deposition of case in May:
This request from Blake Lively comes after her plaintiff, Justin Baldoni, and his legal representatives asked the court in May this year to depose the case proceedings.
They additionally told the court that the trial should be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 41-year-old director-actor's lawyer, Brayan Freedman, said at the time that the trial must be televised and requested to sell the tickets for the public's allowance.
However, Lively and her team asked the judge to block Baldoni and his legal team’s demand to avoid the media speculation.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle:
For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year, over the charges of sexual harassment.