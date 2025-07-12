Christopher Reeve's son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience

Christopher Reeves son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience
Christopher Reeve's son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience

Christopher Reeve’s son William Reeve opened up about his experience filming Superman.

In the Gloaming actor revealed how the cast paid tribute to his late father on the set of the new movie and how his cameo news got leaked instantly.

The 33-year-old told The New York Post, “Right before this cast and crew of this new ‘Superman’ began principal photography, they gathered to watch ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.’ Some of the actors have told me that watching that helped them contextualise and better understand how much it meant to get this movie right.”

The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was released in November 2024. It explores the career journey of the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actor and the devastating horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed.

The ABC News correspondent talking about how quickly his cameo news spread added, “I went on set, I did my thing for a few minutes, and then got in the car to head back to the airport to go home. And by the time I had gotten to the gate, it had leaked online that I had a cameo.”

Reeve called the opportunity of playing a small part in a film “a treat” and said that he was “honoured” to work with “wonderful filmmakers.”

William Reeve asserted that his small part in the film was an honour to his father, who has been Superman for a generation.

Furthermore, the new Superman movie featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 7 and was released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 11, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Anne Hathaway's Colleen Hoover film 'Verity' faces release delay
Anne Hathaway's Colleen Hoover film 'Verity' faces release delay
The upcoming thriller is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel by the same name, 'Verity'

Pedro Pascal shines at 'Fantastic Four' London premiere with cast
Pedro Pascal shines at 'Fantastic Four' London premiere with cast
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' will see Pedro Pascal struggling with his own personal concerns as he fights off evil

Brad Pitt makes final plea to reconnect with twins before they turn 17
Brad Pitt makes final plea to reconnect with twins before they turn 17
'F1' star is desperate for 'one final shot to get together' with Knox and Vivienne before their 17th birthday

Cardi B drops sweet peeks into daughter Kulture's private plane birthday party
Cardi B drops sweet peeks into daughter Kulture's private plane birthday party
Cardi B and Offset, who parted ways last year, share three kids,Kulture, Wave Set and 10-months-old Blossom

Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun settle years-long financial feud amid 'Swag' release
Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun settle years-long financial feud amid 'Swag' release
'Peaches' crooner and the SB Projects founder have finally reached a settlement agreement after years of feud

Selena Gomez issues heartfelt plea after ex Justin Bieber dropped new album

Selena Gomez issues heartfelt plea after ex Justin Bieber dropped new album
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-and-off relationship that lasted nearly eight years

'Pokémon' voice actor James Carter Cathcart breathes his last at 71
'Pokémon' voice actor James Carter Cathcart breathes his last at 71
James Carter Cathcart voiced many of the 'Pokémon' universe's most popular characters

Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon
Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon
Many famous faces, including Luke Newton and Joe Alwyn, witnessed a tense showdown on Wimbledon's day 12