Christopher Reeve's son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience

Christopher Reeve’s son William Reeve opened up about his experience filming Superman.
In the Gloaming actor revealed how the cast paid tribute to his late father on the set of the new movie and how his cameo news got leaked instantly.
The 33-year-old told The New York Post, “Right before this cast and crew of this new ‘Superman’ began principal photography, they gathered to watch ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.’ Some of the actors have told me that watching that helped them contextualise and better understand how much it meant to get this movie right.”
The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was released in November 2024. It explores the career journey of the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actor and the devastating horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed.
The ABC News correspondent talking about how quickly his cameo news spread added, “I went on set, I did my thing for a few minutes, and then got in the car to head back to the airport to go home. And by the time I had gotten to the gate, it had leaked online that I had a cameo.”
Reeve called the opportunity of playing a small part in a film “a treat” and said that he was “honoured” to work with “wonderful filmmakers.”
William Reeve asserted that his small part in the film was an honour to his father, who has been Superman for a generation.
Furthermore, the new Superman movie featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 7 and was released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 11, 2025.