Justin Bieber album 'Swag': All 21 tracks explained

Justin Bieber has officially launched his much-awaited music album, Swag, after four years of musical hiatus.
The Grammy-winning musician has dropped his new album on Friday, July 11, after his iconic musical collection, Justice, in 2021.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber has suffered a lot in terms of his health issues and personal life, particularly after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Suffering from notable health conditions led the pop star to cancel a concert tour.
He also sold a $200 million publishing catalogue, and in between these highs and lows, he had welcomed his first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year, with his life partner, Hailey Rode Bieber.
Despite the personal and professional crises, the Baby crooner managed to win the hearts of his fans as he released a brand-new 21-track collection.
About Justin Bieber's new music album:
Out of 21, three of the songs are interludes featuring conversations between Bieber and online comedian Druski.
The 21 soulful renditions are, All I Can Take, Daisies, Yukon, Go Baby, Things You Do, Butterflies, Way It Is, First Place, Soulful, Walking Away, Glory Voice Memo, Devotion, Dadz Love, Therapy Session, Sweet Spot, Standing on Business, 405, Swag, Zuma House, Too Long, and Forgiveness.
Justin Bieber's seventh studio album, Swag, also included collaborations with several other rap artists, Gunna, gospel singer Dijon, rapper Lil B, rapper Sexyy Red, musician Cash Cobain and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.