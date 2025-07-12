Conner Smith makes feeling clear after accidentally killing elderly woman

Conner Smith ‘heartbroken’ after accidentally killing elderly woman
Conner Smith has issued his first statement after he accidentally killed an elderly woman.

Creek Will Rise singer who was involved in a fatal accident in Nashville in June revealed that he is still struggling to process the loss.

Talking to Instagram, he wrote, “Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life. Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family. My heart is broken in a way I've never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all.”

The American singer asked his fans and followers to pray for peace for the Dobbins family.

“Out of respect for everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks. I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me, but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away,” he added.


The 24-year-old revealed that after this tragedy he learnt that God is more faithful than he could have ever known before.

For the unversed, a 77-year-old woman, Dobbins, died two days after accidentally getting struck by Conner Smith’s car while walking in a crosswalk on June 8.

