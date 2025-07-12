Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis fuel romance rumours as PDA filled snaps go viral

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis sparked reactions after their PDA-filled getaway in Mallorca.

The Friends alum and her rumoured boyfriend were spotted having deep conversations during their cosy yacht trip to Mallorca on Thursday, July 10.

In the viral photos obtained by Page Six, Aniston looked affectionate as she rested her hand on a fitness expert’s thigh. 

The other snaps showed them having an intense conversation while walking together on the yacht.

At one point, the 56-year-old actress was seen receiving a relaxing back massage from Curtis. 

For a romantic date, the Emmy-winning actress wore a black tank top, which she paired with a short-sleeved button-down shirt.

On the other hand, her current love interest was in a black shirt and matching shorts.

Fans reactions about Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis romantic getaway: 

As the couple’s photos from their recent tour gained traction on social media, fans were quick to notice Aniston’s affectionate gesture towards the fitness expert beau.

While many wished her good luck for the new chapter of her life.

One fan commented, "Oh! He IS the BEST AMAZING partner match for her! Wishing them GOOD luck."

"Jennifer Aniston deserves a happy ever after, and I hope this is it both are gorgeous," another fan wrote.

A third penned, "I sincerely wish this for Jennifer!"

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' 'zen' connection: 

This sighting of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis came after a report claimed that the two share a "very Zen" connection with each other.

As of now, the couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship. 

